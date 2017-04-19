Jose Ramirez, no matter what bat he's swinging, is a 'force' for Cleveland

MINNEAPOLIS — Guitar players aren't married to one guitar. Painters use different brushes; carpenters different hammers and dentists different drills.

So why shouldn't baseball players use different sized bats?

After the inning, Ramirez told his double-play partner, Francisco Lindor, that it was the bat's fault for him not hitting a home run.

"In his first at-bat, he missed the pitch," Lindor told Andre Knott of Fox Sports Ohio. "He changed the bat and said, 'It's was the bat. It had too big of a barrel. I'm going to find a smaller bat and I'm going to get on top of (the ball) and hit a home run.' And he did it. "

In his next at-bat, Ramirez hit a 0-1 pitch from Phil Hughes to right center for a two-run homer and a 5-2 lead. In his last six games, Ramirez is hitting .583 (14-for-24) with three homers and 10 RBI.

"Sometimes you don't feel so good with your bat," said Ramirez, through team interpreter Anna Bolton. "You use it in batting practice and it's OK, but then you don't feel so good with it and you change it -- and I got the home run with that one."

As for calling his shot, Ramirez isn't ready to play Babe Ruth just yet. He said he didn't predict a home run.

"No, I was just looking for a good pitch and trying to get a good swing on it because I didn't quite get there on my first at-bat," said Ramirez.

Sometimes a player will borrow a teammate's bat if he doesn't feel comfortable with his model. But Ramirez said he has several sizes of bats. Whatever he's swinging, Ramirez has been impressive. He's hitting .365 (19-for-52) with three doubles, four homers and 15 RBI in 14 games. Ramirez leads the team in RBI and is tied with Lindor for the team lead in homers.

In the American League, Ramirez ranks second in RBI, third in batting average and fourth with a 1.071 OPS.

"Jose has been a blessing," said manager Terry Francona. "From last year he's continuing to get better. He's a force. He may not look like it in stature, but he's a force. He's a good player."

As for Ramirez changing bats and calling his shot, Francona said, "All I know is that he told Mickey (Callaway, pitching coach), 'heads up.' I'm guessing that's what he meant, but I don't know."

Last season the 5-9 Ramirez -- his mother once told him he was too small to play in the big leagues -- hit .312 (176-for-565) with 46 doubles, 11 homers and 76 RBI. He was named Man of the Year by Cleveland's chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

In spring training Ramirez, 24, signed a five-year, $26 million extension. The deal includes two club options.

"He's a good player, a really good player," said Josh Tomlin, who pitched six innings for the win on Tuesday. "I think you're starting to see him grow into the kind of player he is and the player he can be for a long time.

"Whether he's playing second base, left field, third base, he can hit, he can play defense. He's just an all-around good player. He plays the game the right way, he plays it hard and has a passion for it. It's fun to go out and watch him play."

Ramirez ended last season playing third base, but opened this year playing second in place of injured Jason Kipnis. It's expected he'll move back to third when Kipnis rejoins the team, which could be on Friday when the Indians open a three-game series against the White Sox in Chicago.

