He’s back! | Sizemore hired as Advisor to Player Development

Grady Sizemore has been hired as an Advisor to Player Development. In the coming weeks, he will assist Major League staff in Goodyear before transitioning over to Minor League camp in March. Throughout the regular season he will help with other on-field and off-field Baseball Operations functions.

Sizemore, 34, was a three-time American League All-Star, two-time Rawlings Gold Glove recipient and Silver Slugger winner during his time with the club from 2004-11.

From 2005-08, Sizemore had four consecutive seasons with at least 20 homers and 20 steals, making him the only player in franchise history to have four 20/20 seasons.

Of his career home runs, 139 of his 150 came during his time with the Indians, placing him 14th on the franchise’s all-time home run rankings. His 134 steals as a member of the Tribe are 15th in club history, making him the only player to appear in the top 15 in both categories. Joe Carter is the only other player in franchise history to have at least 100 HR and 100 SB.