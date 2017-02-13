New London Little League signups March 4

NEW LONDON — It’s time to start thinking about baseball. Early bird signups for the New London Little League are 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 4 in the high school office entrance. For this date only the registration fee will be $15. Registration from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11 will cost $40. Anyone wishing to play in the major league division must attend tryouts, held following registration March 11 in the high school gym. The boundaries for the 2017 season have expanded to include students that attend South Central, Western Reserve and Wellington schools.