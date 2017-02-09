Cleveland Indians Lindor, Santana, Miller, and Perez have been named to WBC Rosters • Feb 9, 2017 at 4:30 PM Indians Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana, Andrew Miller, and Roberto Perez will be among those participating in the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Lindor and Perez will play for Puerto Rico, Santana will play for the Dominican Republic and Miller will play for the United States. The 2017 World Baseball Classic begins on Monday, March 6. Tune in on ESPN Deportes, MLB Network and MLB.com. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.