Pitch count rule approved for H.S. baseball

Mainly, it will be for the pitchers at the center of the diamond. On Thursday morning, the OHSAA Board of Directors approved the new pitching restrictions for the upcoming season during their January meeting. The restrictions are based on the number of pitches and required rest days. They are as follows:

For grades 9-12, a pitcher throwing between 1-30 pitches will not require any days of rest. A pitcher throwing 31-50 pitches will require one day of rest. A pitcher throwing 51-75 pitches will require two days of rest and a pitcher throwing 76 pitches or more will require three days of rest. The daily max a pitcher can throw in a game is 125 pitches.

The restrictions are a response to the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Rule 6-1 Article 6 stating each state association shall have a pitching restriction policy to afford pitchers a reasonable rest period between pitching appearances.

Along with the new restrictions are also seven bylaws detailing any other possibilities. They are as follows:

1.71) A pitcher may finish the current batter if the daily pitch limit is reached during that at bat.

1.72) If a pitcher pitches at least 31 pitches, he may NOT pitch in the second game of a double header (or the next day).

1.73) At the end of each contest, coaches will submit pitcher number and pitches thrown in the designated data collection system.

1.74) All pitches thrown in a suspended game or a “no contest” game SHALL COUNT toward the daily pitch limit and the total number of pitches thrown.

1.75) All pitches thrown in a scrimmage or Preview SHALL COUNT toward the daily pitch limit and the total number of pitches thrown.

1.76) Each school/team must keep a record of all pitches thrown by each of their players in each game and make this available to the OHSAA upon request.

1.77) Any player pitching during a period in which rest is required is considered to be pitching as an ineligible player.

Note: Any victorious contest in which an ineligible player is participating will result in forfeiture of the contest.

The NFHS mandated that all member states must implement its own restrictions for the 2016 season due to the rising concern of overuse injuries in high school sports.

Ohio High School Athletic Association’s baseball administrator and Assistant Commissioner Jerry Snodgrass admits the new pitching restrictions are just starting points.

“This is a good starting point,” Snodgrass said. “We still have to be very proactive and look at all of the effects these rule changes have on the sport. I don’t think it stops here. We have to do better at educating our new coaches on the effects of overuse injuries on young athletes. It is a responsibility of mine to make sure these coaches are educated.”

The restrictions and pitch counts will be the coach’s responsibility to enforce. Ohio has always had a pitching limitation of 10 innings in a three day span and it was up to the coaches to enforce that rule. Snodgrass believes it is about time to stress coaching ethics over winning and losing.

“We will meet the requirement that the NFHS has mandated,” Snodgrass said. “We always look at things that are workable and these restrictions are very workable. We have had pitching limitations for as long as I can remember and it was up to a coach’s ethics to enforce it. I believe it is time to stress more on coach’s ethics. In a perfect world, this would not need monitoring. We wouldn’t need these restrictions. Coaching ethics need to be stressed over winning and losing.”

Snodgrass gathered a team of individuals to research and come up with the new restrictions. In November, the NFHS announced a required pitch count restriction and Snograss set a January deadline for a plan to be put in place. Meeting the NFHS demands was the easy part.

“When we met and went through all of the numbers on the chart, I was surprised that we came to an agreement with those numbers in such little time,” Snograss said. “But we spent a lot of tie discussing the impact of those restrictions on the sport and how to address them. There are going to be a lot of obstacles because of these restrictions and we plan to address all of them.”

The new pitch count restrictions will be implemented beginning in the 2017 season.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333