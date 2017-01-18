Indians sight outfielder Brandon Guyer to two-year contract

Guyer, who turns 31 on January 28, spent the last two months of the 2016 season with the Indians, batting .333 (27-81) with 5 doubles, 2 home runs and 14 RBI in 38 games at the corner outfield positions (.438/.469/.907) after being acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays on August 1. Combined on the season between the two stops, he batted .266 (78-293) with 17 2B, 9 HR & 32 RBI in 101 games (.372/.423/.795). Against left-handed pitching in 2016, he hit .336 (41-122), the 6th-highest mark in the American League, while his .464 on-base pct. vs. LHP led the entire circuit. He went on to hit .333 (6-18) in the Postseason and reached base safely in exactly half of his Postseason plate appearances (12 times; 24 PA, .500 OB).

The Herndon, VA native and University of Virginia alum began his professional career in the Chicago Cubs organization in 2007 before being traded to Tampa Bay prior to the 2011 campaign. He appeared in 306 games across five seasons with the Rays (2011-16) prior to his August 1 acquisition by Cleveland.