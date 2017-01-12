Encarnacion confirmed for Tribe Fest presented by KeyBank; afternoon session sold out

More great news: The afternoon (2-7PM) session of Tribe Fest has sold out.

A limited number of tickets remain for the morning session (9AM-2PM), so if you’re still interested in attending, be sure to lock in those General Admission and Autograph session tickets as soon as possible, because we expect those to sell out quickly.

This year’s Tribe Fest will be held at the Intercontinental Hotel near the campus of Cleveland Clinic. As construction continues on the service level at Progressive Field, we have moved this year’s event to the Intercontinental, a larger venue to accommodate more fans after the Tribe’s run to the World Series.

Scheduled to appear at the event are Cy Young finalist Corey Kluber, Francisco Lindor, Cody Allen, Carlos Carrasco, Carlos Santana, Josh Tomlin, Andrew Miller, Carlos Santana, Jose Ramirez, Roberto Perez, Trevor Bauer, Tyler Naquin, Zach McAllister, Abraham Almonte and more players from the American League champions. Terry Francona and Sandy Alomar also will be in attendance.

Alumni scheduled to attend include Ellis Burks, Mike Hargrove, Mike Jackson, Chad Ogea and Jaret Wright. (All player and alumni appearances are subject to change.)