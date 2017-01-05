It’s official: Indians sign Edwin Encarnación to three-year deal

Encarnación is a three-time AL All-Star (2013-2014, 2016) and over the last three seasons has averaged 90 runs, 29 doubles, 39 homers and 110 RBI per season. He’s the only player with at least 30 homers in each of those seasons.

In 2016, Encarnación set career bests in hits (158), runs (99), extra-base hits (76), RBI (127) and total bases (318), while matching his career best total for homers (42). He finished tied for first in the AL in RBI, third in homers, sixth in extra-base hits and 10th in OPS.

Over the last five seasons, Encarnación ranks second in baseball in homers (193) and RBI (550), third in slugging (.544) and sixth in OPS (.912).

Encarnación will wear No. 10 with the Indians. Yan Gomes will switch to No. 7.