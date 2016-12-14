Willard hires coach

In Monday’s regular session the board discussed the hiring of Greg McDowell as the school’s new assistant baseball coachl. The hire is pending BCI/FBI background checks and approval of other requirements of his negotiated contract.

The board was looking for motion to approve the first 17 consent agenda items when board member Chris Rothhaar asked to stop and discuss one of the items before any action was taken.

“I have want to ask about 2-C (the employment of McDowell),” Rothhaar said. “Can we talk about that for a minute? Why?...Have we discussed this?”

Joe Crawford, athletic director and assistant high school principal said he knew some may have some apprehension of hiring McDowell, but that he felt he was the best candidate for the position.

“Well, first, he was the only person that applied,” Crawford said. “But we also addressed everything from his tempter to addressing parents. We talked about it.”

“What did he say about his temper when you brought it up?” Rotthhar asked.

“He fully admitted it. He admitted he had a temper in the past and said he’s getting older,” Crawford said.

“And as far as dealing with parents, he wouldn’t do it. We told him if anything came up with a parent, he would defer to Coach Hill. He would allow Coach Hill to be the head coach and he would be the assistant coach. And Hill know’s this is his guy, that it’ll be his responsibility to make sure keeps him in check.”

“I think he’ll be an asset to the baseball team,” board president Rod Cok added.

“His biggest problem was coaching his own kid. He’s very knowledgeable in pitching which is what Coach Hill needs right now. He can do the rest of it but he needs help with the pitching and I think (McDowell) will provide that.”

Cok said he knew the decision could be a controversial one for the district.

“You’re going to get flack about this decision,” Cok told the board. “The parents are going to raise concern and you’re going to get some flack for it.”

“I think he’s been a long time Willard resident,” Crawford added. “I’ve only ever had good experiences with him. I wasn’t apprehensive about giving him the hire at all. I think people will be worried he’ll be ejected from the game because of his fiery personality. I just has a fiery personality, very passionate.”

High School Principal Chris Schaaf backed the decision to hire McDowell as well.

“He was an aggressive, great referee,” he said. “A fiery personality — I agree. That’s the best way to describe him.”

The board passed the employment unanimously.