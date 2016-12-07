Tickets for 2017 Tribe Fest presented by KeyBank on sale Dec. 13

As construction continues on the service level at Progressive Field, the Indians – based on fan feedback from last year’s event, also off site -- have moved this year’s event to the Intercontinental, a larger venue to accommodate more fans after the Tribe’s run to the World Series.

Tribe Fest presented by KeyBank will feature player autographs, family-friendly activities and more.

Players scheduled to appear (all appearances are subject to change) include Corey Kluber, Cody Allen, Andrew Miller, Jose Ramirez, Josh Tomlin, Carlos Carrasco, Tyler Naquin, Brandon Guyer and more.

General admission tickets are $5 for two sessions, from 9AM-2PM and 2PM-7PM. Fans again can guarantee autographs by bundling autograph session tickets for either $30 (alumni) or $35 (current roster). Autograph tickets are limited to one item per person per player. (I.e., you may only receive an autograph on a baseball or a bat from a player, not both.)