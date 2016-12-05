Willard's Crawford is back to school

But each winter, it kept getting harder and harder to report back to spring training.

With that in mind, Crawford walked away from life as a veteran MLB assistant coach — and took over as the athletic director at Willard High School in the last week of October. He had spent the past 13 years with the Milwaukee Brewers, assisting with on-field instruction and game preparation.

“I was in baseball a long time,” Crawford said. “I love the Milwaukee Brewers and I loved that job. If that job was next door, I’d never leave it. It was a hard decision, but this summer, Willard called me and asked me if I’d be interested in being the athletic director and assistant principal at the high school.

“So I had to think really hard,” he added. “But I just couldn’t look my wife and kids in the face if I turned that down and said 'I’m choosing me over you.'”

Crawford's eldest daughter, Maddy, is a freshman on the Heidelberg University women's basketball team in Tiffin. Youngest daughter, Cassidy, is a freshman at Willard.

“As the girls got older, they stopped being able to come to Milwaukee as much with my family,” Joe said. “So it got to be where there were much longer stretches where I didn’t see my family. Then I got more involved in the Willard community, coaching the younger girls teams in the winter time, then seventh grade and later varsity assistant. And I just really started falling in love with the school system, too.

“Every year when it came time to leave for spring training, that's it,” he added. “There was no ‘Oh I’ll be back in a week.’ I’m gone. And it became longer and longer, and it became harder each year to leave. It just really hurt to leave.”

But it also hurt to leave the Brewers organization. Crawford used video for coaching, advance scouting and game review with the team. He was also responsible for coordinating information between the coaching and advance scouting staffs.

“It was a tough decision to leave the major leagues, I can promise you, because I’m a baseball man,” he said. “When I broke the news to the Brewers, were were in Denver playing the Rockies on the second-to-last day of the season, and there were a lot of choked up guys.

“There were a lot of people shocked and surprised, but they got it,” Crawford added. “They didn’t want me to leave, but they understood.”

Crawford grew up in Hillsboro — about an hour east of Cincinnati — and went on to pitch at longtime powerhouse Kent State University. He met his wife, Kara (Christoff), while at Kent State, who was a Willard native.

“And with me being gone so much, it was very easy for her once we had kids to live in her hometown,” Crawford said. “So she had her parents help support her because I was gone a lot. So this is where we put up roots.”

After Kent, Crawford played 11 years of pro baseball (1991-2001) as a pitcher in the Brewers, New York Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks and Boston Red Sox organizations. He made his MLB debut with the Mets in 1997. He later pitched in Japan (1998-99) and was also the pitching coach for the Bridgeport Bluefish in the independent Atlantic League (2002-03) before being hired by the Brewers prior to the 2004 season.

“My first game was in Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, my first win, I beat the hometown Reds while pitching for the Mets,” Crawford said. “And as a coach, going to the NLCS and playing the Cardinals in 2011. I have countless stories and memories, but those three things standout.

“When I was at Kent, our coach took us to old Municipal Stadium in Cleveland. So I was at my first Indians game, and warming up to start was Tom Candiotti. And you could stand right there and watch them. What's neat is all those years later, he was the pitcher against me for the Dodgers when I made my debut.”

As for his new position at Willard — it's a lot for anyone, especially someone brand new.

“I’m back in school getting an alternative principal’s license, and they are both big jobs that I’m learning on the fly,” Crawford said. “I’m going to school, literally, when I show up and go to work.

“I’m being taught every day,” he added. “But I love my family, I love Willard community and now I won’t have to leave. It’s been a little overwhelming trying to get my feet on the ground, but everyone has been great.”

Crawford also had a unique view of the World Series a few weeks ago between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians — a seven-game series that will be talked about as one of the greatest ever for years to come.

The Cubs rallied from a 3-1 deficit to win their first World Series in 108 years.

“I try to tell people, it’s not hard to win the World Series — it’s hard to get in the postseason,” Crawford said. “There is no salary cap, it's big market, small market. But if you get in, any team can get hot and win it.

“Once you get in, it’s not so much about bashing the ball, because typically you’re not facing the other team’s No. 4 and 5 starters,” he added. “It’s pitching, defense and timely hitting. But (Terry) Francona managed brilliantly with what he had left to work with. Someone had to win — and lose. One of the teams was going to be a team of destiny.”