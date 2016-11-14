Tyler Naquin finishes third in AL Rookie of the Year voting

Naquin’s walk-off inside-the-park homer on Aug. 19 will live on in Indians history, as the dramatic play was a signature moment in the Tribe’s run to the World Series. The walk-off inside-the-parker was the first such instance by a Cleveland batter since 1916.

Overall, Naquin registered a .296/.372/.514 slash line in 365 plate appearances, and finished second among AL rookies in WAR (2.5 per FanGraphs) and weighted Runs Created Plus (135), and third in games, runs scored (52), on-base percentage and slugging percentage.

On July 20, Naquin became the first Tribe rookie since 1986 (Cory Snyder) to have two home runs and six RBIs in one game. Among Indians rookies with at least 300 at-bats, Naquin's .372 OBP and .514 SLG were the best marks since 1956 (Rocky Colavito, .372/.531).

Detroit Tigers right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer won the AL rookie award. He went 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA in 26 games.

New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez finished second. He hit .299 with 20 homers, 42 RBIs and a 1.032 OPS in 53 games (36 as a catcher; 17 as a designated hitter).

Fulmer received 26 first-place votes. Sanchez got the other four first-place votes.