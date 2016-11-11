New London's Lane makes it official with Kent State

The New London senior — about to begin his senior year of high school sports — signed his National Letter of Intent to baseball powerhouse Kent State University.

Lane, who has a 3.5 GPA and scored a 28 on the ACT, chose the Golden Flashes over three other Division I programs that had offered him since June when he gave a verbal commitment in mid-August.

“It feels great, but especially because Kent State has been the No. 1 school from the start,” Lane said.

The pitching standout visited several programs over the summer, but once KSU reached out, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound right-hander said the recruiting process was instantly over.

“I didn’t even care what they offered — if I had a spot on the team at Kent, I was going to go,” Lane said.

The Golden Flashes have been the top Div. I program in Ohio for several years — and the Mid-American Conference power is also a top program nationally.

In the last 15 years, Kent State has appeared in the NCAA tournament nine times by winning the MAC conference tournament championship. The Golden Flashes have won eight regular season MAC titles since 2000.

That success culminated in a College World Series appearance in 2012. Just last season, the Flashes went 44-14, winning the MAC regular season while falling in the conference title game.

The consistent winning at a high level is also a huge reason why Lane jumped at the opportunity.

“(The success) is just about all of the reason why I chose Kent,” he said. “That and coach (Mike) Birkbeck with his success of helping pitchers with college and the draft. It’s something you don’t pass up.”

Birkbeck will enter his 21st season as the KSU pitching coach, and has sent 45 pitchers into the professional ranks during his 20 years. Lane hopes to eventually become the third area pitcher from KSU drafted in the past decade alone.

Kyle Hallock (Perkins 2007) was selected by the Houston Astros in the 10th round of the 2010 MLB draft, and Andrew Chafin (Western Reserve 2008) was a first round pick by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2011, and currently pitches out of the Arizona bullpen.

Both area pitchers were also All-Americans at KSU, with Hallock earning MAC Pitcher of the Year and Chafin MAC Freshman of the Year. Spencer Bryant (Perkins 2010) also pitched at Kent State.

Lane, a first team All-Firelands Conference basketball player a year ago, is hoping to keep the Wildcats in contention during the winter before turning his attention back to the baseball diamond.

As a junior in 2016, Lane helped New London reach the regional semifinals in Division IV while earning All-Ohio first team honors. He was 9-0 with a 0.55 ERA for the Wildcats, striking out 91 batters to just 12 walks in 64 innings pitched.

He allowed just five earned runs all season, as the longtime successful area baseball program won the FC and a third district championship.

New London will have to replace six key seniors in 2017 — but have a big one back on the mound in Lane.

“I think it’s going to be a great time,” Lane said of his final season. “We still have some kids who can play the game. They might not be big names right now, but they know how to play.”