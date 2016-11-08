Cleveland's Lindor earns Gold Glove award

Lindor is just the second Indians shortstop to earn a Rawlings Gold Glove, joining Omar Vizquel, who won eight straight awards from 1994 to 2001.

Lindor, 22, led American League shortstops with an Ultimate Zone Rating (UZR) of 20.8 and was second with 17 defensive runs saves (DFS) in 2016. Overall he finished the campaign with a .982 fielding pct., making just 12 errors in 155 games (674 total chances).

He is the second-youngest Indians player to earn a Rawlings Gold Glove Award behind Rick Manning (21 in 1976) and the youngest Major League player since Manny Machado (21 in 2013). He is the second-youngest Major League shortstop to earn a Gold Glove behind Detroit’s Alan Trammell in 1980 (22 in 1980).

The award was voted on in September by seven American League managers and coaches from each of the fifteen clubs (staff members are not allowed to cast votes for members of their own team).