Be proud of the 2016 Cleveland Indians

But the 2016 Cleveland Indians made us all proud to be from Ohio and be true Cleveland fans. After an improbable rally on a Rajai Davis 2-run homer off of an “unhitable” Aroldis Chapman, the magic ran out on the 2016 season for the Tribe as the Chicago Cubs took their first World Series title since 1908. I do not want to go back and recap the game because it is a bit painful. So if you are looking for the regular old game story, look elsewhere.

What I do want to talk about in this column is just how proud this team made me and should make you as fans. I can hear all of the “Cleveland blew a 3-1 lead” garbage. First off, the best team in the major league won the World Series like they were supposed to do. I tip my hat to the Cubs. They put together a club that will be successful for a very long time and I predict the Indians will see again in the World Series, only with a different outcome.

But this year’s Indians team went on a magical ride no one thought was possible. The Indians best player in Michael Brantley never fully recovered from a shoulder injury. Imagine what the Indians could have done with a healthy Brantley. Without him, they won the American League Central title for the first time since 2007. Nine long years of never winning the division are gone and the start of a new streak of winning the division starts now.

They won the American League Divisional Championship for the first time since 2007 also and advanced to the clubs first World Series since 1997. If you think this season is a failure, you are unrealistic. This has been the best summer of Cleveland baseball in 20 years. A team paid for years and years in advance gave the Indians their monies worth.

Jason Kipnis was the heart and soul of the team this year. The always dirty second baseman did everything humanly possible to bring a World Series title to Cleveland. Luckily for us, he is locked into a long term deal because he wants to be in a Cleveland uniform. How many ball players can you truly say that about?

Francisco Lindor is the missing piece the Indians have been searching for since Omar Vizquel. The youngster will be a league MVP one day, mark my words. He is under control for some years, but if the Indians want to treat him right and keep him around for a long time, that kid deserves to be taken care of because he did everything in his power at his age to bring baseball back to Cleveland.

Jose Ramirez is a name Tribe fans may not have known had Brantley not went down for the season with an injury. He is literally the guy who will do anything, play anywhere and play every day if it meant he was able to throw on a Chief Wahoo cap and play for the city. He was supposed to be the guy who took up space at shortstop until Lindor was ready. Now he is the future at third base.

Carlos Santana is in line for a huge payday very soon and my hopes is that with this World Series money the Dolan’s made in the 7-game series, a lot of it will go towards securing Santana up for many, many years. The guy blasted 34 homers in the regular season, a Tribe first since 2008. He bats leadoff, cleanup or No. 9, he doesn’t care. He just wants to help Cleveland win a World Series.

Mike Napoli may have played himself out of a huge contract with his playoff performance, but where would the Indians be without his bat? There is not chance the Indians would have won the AL Central Napoli. There is no way Lindor, Santana or Kipnis would have had the years they had without him. His presence in the club house and his 34 dingers during the regular season was well worth the money.

Roberto Perez made history for the Indians in the World Series. He may have had a bad year at the dish, but catcher was a position of concern heading into the second half of the season with the injuries.

Yan Gomez will have a better year next season. Everyone has a bad season, but I refuse to count him out just yet. He will come back stronger and with a better bat because he wants to. He wants to be the future behind the dish for the Cleveland Indians.

Rajai Davis was super human this year. A career high in homers and led the league in stolen bases at age 35. That alone should make him the MVP of the team. Had the Tribe pulled out the championship, his 8th inning homer would have gone down as the greatest home run in Indians history.

Tyler Naquin may have had a rough postseason, but he should be remembered for what he did during the regular season more. He should win Rookie of the Year and his walk-off inside the park home run will forever live in my memory.

Lonnie Chisenhall is still a question mark for many Tribe fans, but he has worked his tail off against left handed pitching. I think he will have an even bigger breakout year next season as the Indians full-time right fielder. The fact he was willing to switch positions for the betterment of the team speaks volumes.

Coco Crisp and Brandon Guyer were two guys coming at the trade deadline who deserve just as much credit for the Indians reaching the World Series as anybody. Hopefully they can stay onboard for 2017.

Corey Kluber would have pitched until his arm fell off if it meant the World Series title would come to Cleveland. He was the lone survivor from a pitching staff that experienced injury after injury. He was the MVP of the Indians.

Carlos Carrasco, Josh Tomlin, Trevor Bauer and Danny Salazar made up the best starting pitching staff, along with Kuber, the Indians have ever had. There is no way the Indians would have been above .500 without these guys. There should be some money coming their way and hopefully it is out of the Indians pockets because keeping this rotation together could bring multiple titles for many years.

Cody Allen, Brian Shaw and Andrew Miller were dominant for every game except for Game 7. There was a ton of pressure placed on these guys and they were incredibly over worked. But night in and night out, they did their job and never complained.

With that, 2017 will be their year. With a healthy pitching staff and players who have experienced the World Series, 2017 will be the year the Indians bring the title home and end what is now the longest drought in the majors.

Finally, be proud of these guys. They took the best team in the majors to the brink and made them beat them twice at home with pitchers rolling on 3-days rest and missing the No. 2 and No. 3 guys in the rotation. They almost broke Joe Buck’s heart and will next season. I believe.

Rally Together and Roll Tribe.

