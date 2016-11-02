'We still have to be proud of them'

That’s how Norwalk resident Rod Howard described the Cleveland Indians’ 8-7 loss in Game 7 of the World Series.

The Indians led the Chicago Cubs in the best-of-seven series 3 to 1, but then lost the final three games, including Wednesday night’s finale at Progressive Field in Cleveland.

Even so, some local fans couldn’t help but beam with pride that their beloved underdogs made it so far, especially when considering the odds the Indians overcame just to make it to the World Series.

“I mean we were up 3-1, then we made it all the way to Game 7,” Howard said. “But I know it’s a big pay off for everybody — Chicago, Cleveland, the news — but I’d hoped (for a) win. Really, though, they were’t even expected to be here, but we’ve made it. That’s quite an accomplishment alone.”

Jack Kuhlman, also of Norwalk, said the loss is so crushing because of the wait to get this far.

“I’m a diehard Indians fan,” Kuhlman said. “I’ve been waiting my whole life — my whole life — for this. That’s a long time. ...I’ll wake up tomorrow.”

After falling behind 5-1 and later 6-3 in Game 7, the Indians scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie it.

But then, after a brief rain delay following the ninth inning, the Cubs scored two runs in the top of the 10th. Cleveland answered with one run in the bottom of the 10th but no more as the game ended about 12:45 a.m. It was the Cubs’ first World Series title since 1908.

Former Cleveland resident Lois Heinlen, now of Delaware, Ohio, watched Game 7 with her daughter, Katie Howell, at Bar 145 in Norwalk. Howell lives in Norwalk.

“I grew up in Cleveland, so I’ve been an Indians fan all my life,” Heinlen said. “I used to go to all kinds of Indians games when I was a kid.”

She said the outcome was “disappointing, but I guess we’re kind of used to it with the Browns.”

The Indians last won the World Series in 1948. They returned to the series in 1954, 1995 and 1997, but lost each time. In fact, the 1997 series was eerily similar to this year — Cleveland lost Game 7 in 10 innings.

Heinlen said she’s still proud of her team, and she thinks the rest of the fans are too.

“They’ve always kind of been the underdog and it’s just so nice to see them here, to get so far.”

Her husband Jerry Heinlen agreed.

“I’m surprised they’re here,” he said. “I think we still have to be proud of them that they got this far, especially with all of the injuries that they’ve had this year with their pitching staff.

Still, the loss was “really disappointing,” he said.

Jerry doesn't think Cleveland’s American League pennant was a fluke. He said the Indians could return to the World Series in 2017. A key part of their success is manager Terry Francona, he added.

“I really think he’s a great manager and everybody seems like they love to play for him, so I’m thinking he’ll stick around and maybe get some good free agents maybe,” he said. “But their pitching has been decimated by injuries this year — so many this year. I’m surprised they’re here.”

Kuhlman said if he had to choose a favorite from the team, he would choose shortstop Francisco Lindor.

“He’s good. He’s quiet but he’s good and done good,” he said.

“I’d say (Carlos) Santana,” Howard said. “I just like the way he hits. He’s good for Cleveland I think. I really like Santana.”