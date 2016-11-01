Tribe fans still holding out hope for title

That sentiment, expressed by local Cleveland Indians fan Tiffany Whiting, seemed to be shared by many other fans watching the World Series on Tuesday night.

Although the Indians had a chance to clinch the series Tuesday at Progressive Field in Cleveland, victory quickly slipped from their grasp as the Chicago Cubs took a 7-run lead in the third inning. The Cubs went on to win 9-3.

The best-of-seven series is now tied at three games apiece. A winner-take-all Game 7 will take place tonight in Cleveland, with the first pitch at 8:08 p.m.

Still, Cleveland fans held onto hope that their team will be able to claim its first World Series title since 1948.

As longtime fan Louis Stein tells it, Cleveland — and Ohio — “would go nuts” if the Indians took the World Series.

“It would put pressure on the Browns,” Stein said. “That’s for sure.”

“Here’s the thing,” he went on. “Northern Ohio is a football situation. We love Ohio State; we celebrate them big time when they win. It’s the same idea. If the Browns were to win the Super Bowl, that would be the biggest thing.

Bellevue local Doug Gildenmeister had hoped for a win come Tuesday night, as it would bring Cleveland “two championships in one town.”

The Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA title this summer, giving the city its first major sports title since 1964, when the Browns won the NFL title. The professional ice hockey team Cleveland Monsters won the American Hockey League title this year as well, although the Monsters play in a league that is one-notch below the National Hockey League.

Gildenmeister has been a fan for as long as he can remember, and his family shares the sentiment. He showed up Tuesday at Buffalo Wild Wings in Perkins Township decked out in Tribe gear, ready to watch the game.

“My first baseball game I ever saw was in 1954 on TV, and the Indians were in the World Series,” he said. “They were playing the New York Giants.”

The Giants swept the Indians 4-0 in that series. Cleveland also lost the World Series in 1995 to Atlanta and in 1997 to Florida.

Gildenmeister hopes the long wait will finally pay off.

Tuesday, his son was watching the game in Portland, Ore., and his daughter was getting ready to tune in after a Bible study, he said.

Jay Martin, a local educator, also thought a series victory for the Indians would be something of a crowning achievement for Cleveland, which could only be made better by the Browns stepping up their game. The Browns are 0-8 so far in 2016, making it nine straight seasons they finish with a non-winning record.

“I think it would be a longtime dream for a lot of folks,” Martin said. “It’s been since 1948. There’s a lot of folks that don’t even remember the last World Series. I just think it would be another feather in the cap of Cleveland since the Cavs won earlier in the year.”

Like many people out watching on Tuesday night, Martin said he “grew up as a Cleveland fan across the board.”

A big victory from the Indians following the Cavs’ championship victory could only be surpassed by Cleveland suddenly turning its football fortunes around as well.

Still, the city will have to actually win the series before looking to other things.

As things started to turn a little sour Tuesday, some fans were resigned but holding out hope for the next game.

“The law of averages would say that we should start winning at some point, but we’re also carrying around the curse of Cleveland,” said fan Tom Rutger.

“It’s normal for us to set our expectations low and hope for the best. Sad but true. We’re lovable losers.”

For Cubs fans, their wait has been even longer. This is their team’s first World Series appearance since 1945. The Cubs last won the title in 1908.

Rutger, Tiffany Whiting and Danielle Fresch watched as the Cubs’ Addison Russell hit his grand slam in the third inning, blowing open the game and making the Cubs’ hope for a Game 7 a reality.

“He’s not even smiling,” Fresch pointed out.