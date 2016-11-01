Mental errors the key to Cubs forcing Game 7 with 9-3 win over Indians

Such was the case for the Cleveland Indians Tuesday night when a 2-out can-of-corn pop up fell between Lonnie Chisenhall and Tyler Naquin allowing the first inning to continue and the Cubs to push over a pair of runs. Kris Bryant started out the Cubs offensive surge with a solo shot to left on a curveball mistake by Josh Tomlin.

After jumping out to two quick outs, Tomlin surrendered the solo homer to Bryant then allowed hit after hit until Addison Russell popped on up to right center. Chisenhall ran in like he was in charge then ducked at the last second thinking Naquin was going to take it and the ball hit the grass at Progressive Field putting the Tribe down 3-0 quickly.

Tomlin again got into trouble with the middle of the Cubs order in the third with Kyle Schwarber, Anthony Rizzo and Ben Zobrist reaching safely and getting the hook early. Dan Otero surrendered a grand slam to Russell for his sixth run batted in of the game and the Cubs were in control with a 7-0 lead before the blink of an eye.

The lone bright spot in the Indians offense was Jason Kipnis who collected three hits including a double in the fourth and scored on a Mike Napoli RBI single making it 7-1 Cubs. Kipnis then ripped a solo shot to left in the fifth to bring the Indians within five.

The score would stay 7-2 until the top of the fifth when Rizzo drilled a 2-run shot to right for some insurance runs and that is where the score would stay as Aroldis Chapman slammed the door on the Indians for a 9-3 Game 6 win to force a Game 7. Roberto Perez drove in Brandon Guyer to make it 9-3 Indians in the bottom of the ninth, but was thrown out at second on yet another mental mistake.

Kipnis led the Tribe with three hits while Napoli and Jose Ramirez added singles as the Indians could only muster five hits on the night.

The No. 3, 4 and 5 hitters for the Cubs (Bryant, Rizzo and Zobrist) went a combined 7 for 14 in Game 6 when it seemed like the Cubs just had to stick their bats out and the ball would fly.

So here we go. Game 7 in Cleveland for all the marbles. Sure the Cubs smacked the Indians around in Game 6 and they have all of the momentum. The Indians bats have seemed to go cold of late, besides Kipnis of course.

But if you would give me one game to win with Corey Kluber on the bump and a fully-rested Andrew Miller, Brian Shaw and Cody Allen, I would take my chances every time. It is the dream scenario for the Indians. But how will the Indians break out offensively?

Naquin has proved yet again he cannot touch a fastball traveling 95 miles an hour or faster. Chisenhall couldn’t touch the baseball. Rajai Davis has at least proved he can put the bat on the ball and get on base with his three steals in Game 5. He has to start, regardless of who is pitching for the Cubs. Guyer is another guy who Terry Francona may want to take a long look at for a starting spot. He was able to get on base twice scoring once in the ninth after he was entered into the game as a pinch hitter for Coco Crisp.

It is winner-take-all on Wednesday night. The Indians need to be put in the best position to win the game. It has already started with Kluber on the mound and his 4-1 record and 0.89 ERA in the playoffs. Who would you rather have on the hill in a game like this?

Do not expect the Cubs to have another offensive outburst like Game 6 in Game 7 against Kluber. He has been our ace since the beginning of the season and it is likely Tomlin or Bauer would not have seen a start in the World Series had Carlos Carrasco and Danny Salazar stayed completely healthy through the playoffs.

It is the perfect storm for Game 7. Kipnis on fire, Kluber on the mound, winner-take-all in Cleveland and the Cubs possibly coming in over confident.

It is a best of seven for a reason. Here we go. Rally together.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333