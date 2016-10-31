World Series is coming back to Believeland

But I would have taken it.

It is exactly what Cleveland fans received after the Indians forced the Cubs to wait until Game 5 to get the first win at Wrigley Field since World War II ended. The Indians took the first two games behind amazing pitching and timely hitting, or what it takes to win postseason ballgames.

Yet, even with the 3-2 series lead, only needing one win with two games at home to close out the series, the incredible bullpen, Corey Kluber slotted for Game 7 and Josh Tomlin for Game 6 — who shut out the Cubs might I add in his Game 3 work — it still feels like no one is expecting the Indians to win the World Series.

Joe Buck called Game 5 like it was a Cubs clincher yet again. The Fox panel continues to believe the Cubs are going to take two from Cleveland in Cleveland even though the Indians haven’t lost three home playoff games the entire post season. In fact, the Indians have only lost three games the entire post season.

The Indians have a 1.80 earned run average in the 2016 playoffs and score 3.38 runs per game. Yet, the only state in the entire country that thinks the Indians will win the World Series is ... you guessed it, Ohio. What more do these guys need to do? Does Jason Kipnis need to hit another 3-run homer? Does Roberto Perez need to have another 2-homer night? Does Corey Kluber need to prove why he should be the MVP and Cy Young winner again? Does Francisco Lindor need to continue to hit nearly .400? Does Jose Ramirez need to come up clutch time after time? Does Rajai Davis need to steal three bases in a World Series game again?

What will it take for non-die hard Cleveland fans to take the tribe serious?

Anyway, rant over.

Tuesday, the 2016 World Series comes back to Cleveland making The City the center of the sports world yet again. The Tribe need just one win to take the series and break the hearts of Cub fans and Joe Buck all in an instant. What will it take?

The Cubs as a team is very patient. I think that is one reason they have been the only team to actually be able to touch Andrew Miller in the playoffs. They like to take pitches and with a pitcher like Miller who likes to get hitters to swing at pitches outside of the zone, the Cubs have taken advantage of their patience.

Tomlin is on the bump for Game 6. While he doesn’t throw incredibly hard, he throws strikes. That is a main reason why I think he sparked the shutout in Game 3. The Cubs were patient and it came back to bite them because they wouldn’t swing at pitches. Tomlin can paint the black and get some backwards Ks in the process. Not to mention, he is pitching at home. What a luxury the All-Star game has provided.

A Game 6 win will also take a big game from Mike Napoli. He has been on a bit of a hot streak of late wrapping base hit after base hit, but I have a feeling in Game 6, he is going to launch one to prove why the Indians went out and took a chance on the right-handed slugger in the offseason. He will be the spark plug to this game.

It will also take an errorless contest, mentally and physically. It is a good thing the American League stopped living in the boring, dark age of letting pitchers bat so that Carlos Santana can move back to the designated hitter position and no longer play left field securing the Indians defense up for a possible clincher.

Regardless of the outcome of Game 6 or — heaven forbid — Game 7, It has been a season for the ages for the Cleveland Indians. Filled with roller coasters as tall as those at Cedar Point, they were not supposed to be here. They were not supposed to be playing for a World Series title. They were not supposed to get past the Boston Red Sox ending Big Papi’s career. They were not supposed to get by the devastating offense of the Blue Jays that supposedly make opposing pitcher shake in their boots.

They were not supposed to win a game against the team with the best record in the majors. They were not supposed to take a single game at Wrigley field after dropping one at home during the World Series. This one was supposed to be over in five with the Cubs winning their first title since 1908.

But here we are Tribe fans, Game 6 of the World Series in Cleveland, Ohio. Where nothing is given and everything is earned. Where it is Cleveland against the world. It is time to rally together and bring another championship to The Land. Go Tribe!

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333