Cleveland is where it's at right now

This excitement comes right after the Cleveland Cavaliers brought home their own NCAA championship. It truly is a good time to be a fan of the “Believeland” and it’s not just the magic city that’s feeling it’s effects. Local sports fans are feeling the effects.

One local fan was able to be there for the Cavs’ championship ring ceremony and said the atmosphere was “unbelievable” and believes that feeling will continue to resonate for the whole region.

“I think it would change the national narrative of Cleveland with all the losses and what have you,” Steve Beck, of Norwalk said.

“Now they would have two championships and the Cavs going for a repeat or whatever. That would be great. Then with Cleveland getting the GOP convention, not to be political or anything, but that was a big thing, you know for downtown. It’s going to make Cleveland more of a destination place. They’re going to think hey we can do this here now.”

Kaylyn Talkington, of Norwalk, agreed.

“It’s kind of piggybacking off the Cavs victory,” Tarkington said.

“I think it’d be kind of a symbolic victory for Cleveland since it’s like Cleveland has been on the up and drawing in more young people and more of a vibrant scene. And even like 10 years ago, it wasn’t like it is right now. So I think it would just be good to continue the upward trend. I feel like if we could pull off a win either (tonight or tomorrow night) - a win would be really great for Cleveland, continue a positive trend of the city.”

Carrie Ohlmacher, of Norwalk said she thinks the if the Indian’s bring home a win, it’ll cause ripple effects all of Ohio will feel.

“We’re on hour away and I think it’s super exciting. I think probably Cleveland it’s where its at right now,” she said.

“I think the city’s full of so much hype right now, it’s just going to be more exciting. It could bring more piece and it’s probably going to be really good for their businesses and it might draw other businesses there too. It’s been really exciting except for the Browns. I think everyone’s just kind of super excited and it gives you something to look forward to and you’re just kind of like ‘Oh yeah, it’s a Cavs game or an Indians game’. The atmosphere was so exciting.”