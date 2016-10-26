Tribe bats go cold, Cubs even series

It was just one game. Like normal Cleveland fans, many of us feel like the sky is falling because the Cleveland Indians dropped Game 2 to the Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Wednesday night.

But it was just one game.

The Cubs jumped out to an early on Trevor Bauer on an Anthony Rizzo double to right scoring Kris Bryant who overcame a struggle in his first World Series game of his career. Bauer was wild and lasted just 3 2/3 innings striking out two and giving up a pair of runs. His second run given up came in the third when Joe Buck’s favorite player Kyle Schwarber singled to center scoring Rizzo and giving the Cubs the 2-run lead.

The Cubs then erupted for three more in the fifth after Ben Zobrist tripled scoring Rizzo, Schwarber singled scoring Zobrist and Addison Russell walked bringing home Schwarber to end the Cubs scoring.

The Tribe were finally able to get to Jake Arrieta who pitched a hitless 5 2/3 innings striking out six allowing an earned run after Jason Kipnis broke out of his postseason slump and later scoring on a wild pitch.

But enough with the boring stuff. Let’s get back to the important stuff.

This was just one game.

It was 5-1 and Arrieta pitched a heck of a ballgame. Remember what Kluber did to the Cubs on Tuesday? Again, breath in ... breath out. It is going to be fine.

The series is tied 1-1 with five more games to play. There is a reason the World Series is a Best of 7 series. It is not won in a single game, unless it is Game 7 of course. The Cubs stole one from the Indians at home; who says the Indians cannot steal one in Chicago? All of the Fox announcers are already writing off the Indians because there are three games in Chicago to be played.

I have news for you, it is going to be pretty darn tough for the Cubs to win four straight.

What needs to happen? Tribe fans need to chill and get behind this ball team. They need to get behind them stronger than Joe Buck’s love affair with Kyle Schwarber. If you didn’t believe it is Cleveland against the world, just listen back to how excited Buck gets when the final out was made by the Cubs. It was like Chicago had already won the series.

Jason Kipnis struggled to say the least, but he did break up the no-no offensively, but had a pair of errors in the field. But a trip to Wrigley Field, near Kip’s hometown, may be a dangerous thing for the Cubs and a great thing for Kipnis. He will be able to reset his mind and get back to the basics to refocus and have what will go down as one of the best series in recent memory. Mark my words.

Mike Napoli got the lumber going with a pair of hits after a very slow start to his postseason. The ivy in Wrigley may want to watch out the next three games because Nap is ready to roll.

Brandon Guyer added a pinch hit single and is swinging it well for the Tribe. Could we see him in the lineup for the rest of the series? In Tito I trust.

The Tribe have a lot to learn from Game 2. The Cubs are a patient team at the dish; they draw eight walks on Wednesday night. combine that with two errors and that is 10 baserunners that had no business being on base. Josh Tomlin takes the bump on Friday and he doesn’t mess around. The righty tosses a lot of strikes, so don’t expect those walks to continue.

Finally, the Cubs have the best record in the majors for a reason. They are a great team and give credit where credit is due. Kluber proved they were beatable and they gave the credit to him. The Tribe just needs to concentrate on the next game in front of them. If the two teams keep trading wins and losses, it will still bring a World Series to Cleveland in seven games.

So let’s all take a collective breath and put our positive focus on Friday. It is Cleveland against the world.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333