Cleveland will be rocking tonight

Go ahead ... I’ll wait.

OK, I have waited long enough. You can’t because it has never happened before. Go ahead and throw free ice cream outside of Quicken Loans Arena, and you have the perfect storm for Cleveland sports fans.

Tuesday night will be historic on so many levels. The Cavs receive the newest edition to the NBA championship ring collection and kick off a season of title defense — something Cleveland hasn’t experienced in a very long time.

Across the breeze way, The Jake will be rocking like it is 1948. The Indians will try to put the perfect ending on what was an improbable postseason run.

Even the Cavs know what a huge moment the Indians hosting Game 1 of the World Series is and even moved up the start of Tuesday night’s Cavs season opener because of it. The Cavs had their moment and now, all eyes are on the Indians.

The 2016 World Series pits the Indians against the team with the best record in the majors in the Chicago Cubs. Now, I am not one to brag, but I do have to say before the 2016 season started, I picked the Indians over the Cubs in six games for the World Series title. So toot, toot.

Even after the season progressed and I saw how dominating the Cubs were and how beat up the Indians became with injuries, I am going to stand by my prediction and say the Indians will take the series in six games. I would go shorter, but I would love to see a series clincher at home in Cleveland.

I have heard everything from Cleveland will sweep to Chicago will sweep and even from the Cincinnati Reds fans who are stuck in the 70’s saying Cleveland doesn’t have the pitching to win the World Series. Insert eye-rolling emoji here. So I will stick by my pick and say, Indians in six.

Regardless, this World Series is going to be one for the ages. The Cubs are in their first World Series since 1945. The Indians have had more recent success getting there, but they haven’t won it since 1948. The Cubs are on a 108-year World Series drought last winning it in 1908 — exactly 100 years before I graduated high school.

Game 1 will pit the Tribe’s best against the Cubs’ best. Corey Kluber takes the bump for the home team while Jon Lester and his 0.86 postseason earned run average will be at the center of the diamond for the Cubs. The lefty seems to be unhittable so far in the playoffs and creates a matchup that would have me shaking in my boots — like Ryan Merritt was supposed to be, right Jose Bautista? — last season when the Tribe couldn’t touch a lefty.

However; this year, the lefty matchup doesn’t worry me. The Indians have Mike Napoli in the long needed right handed power bat, three of the best switch hitters this season in Francisco Lindor, Carlos Santana and Jose Ramirez. Jason Kipnis loves to take lefties opposite field and heck, even Lonnie Chisenhall is hitting left handed pitching — right David Price?

Everyone is worried about the Cubs’ offense which features a lineup with no body who hit .300 or better in the regular season; the Indians had two: Lindor and Ramirez. Cleveland had the second best pitching staff in the American League this season with a combined 3.84 ERA. I think they will be fine.

Maybe a 6-game series win isn’t so much of a stretch though. So, let me make some really eye-popping predictions.

1. Yan Gomes will hit a pinch-hit homer in this series. After his most frustrating season to date, the slugger will see his number called and he will send one into the bleachers.

2. Lindor will be the series MVP. You may thing it will be Andrew Miller again and with his performance, it wouldn’t be a bad pick, but I think Lindor will have the best World Series for a player under 25 in the history of the game.

3. Aroldis Chapman will blow a save and Miller will get the series winning save. As teammates in New York, the two fireballing lefties will face off and Miller will prove to be the better closer.

So there you have it. Kick back, relax and cheer on the Tribe. And remember, Indians in six.

Twitter: @JakeFurr11

419-571-9333