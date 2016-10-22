Cleveland against the world

A title drought that dated back to the 1964 Cleveland Browns ended when LeBron James and Co. brought the Larry O’Brien Trophy to The City. Now, it seems the heavens have opened up and titles seem to be falling like rain.

The Cleveland Indians are about to embark on what seemed like an impossible journey. Tuesday kicks off the 112th edition of the Fall Classic and where does it start? Cleveland, Ohio. As what will always be known as The Jake to me — for obvious reasons — fills to the brim, Hang on Sloopy blares out in the middle of the eight inning and the chants of O-H-I-O fill the cool November air, a city so starved for sports success will be able to sit back and enjoy the moment.

The thoughts of 1995 and ‘97 will be there sure, but those teams were expected to be there. They were loaded. The 2016 Cleveland Indians were counted out from the beginning and even more when Carlos Carrasco went down with a hand injury — see Paul Hoynes. But the only people that really mattered, didn’t count the Tribe out — themselves.

This team has overcome impossible odds. Possibly the Indians best player, Michael Brantley, has missed all but 11 games this season. Take away Clayton Kershaw from the Dodgers and see if they are even close to having the season they had. With Brantley out, the Tribe was toast. All they did was go ahead and win the American League Central title.

Danny Salazar went down with an injury late in the season, but there was hope he would be back for the playoffs. After being ruled out for the ALDS and ALCS, the Tribe was toast. A liner went off of Carrasco’s hand breaking his finger and sidelining him for the rest of the season with not shot at coming back for the playoffs. No way in the world the Indians would advance by the Boston Red Sox. ALDS title thank you very much.

But without two starting pitchers, there was no way the Tribe would beat the Blue Jays. No chance. Then Trevor Bauer ripped open his pinky on a drone. Done. Stick a fork in them. Hey Hoynsie, the Indians are in the World Series thanks to a lefty making his second major league start ever. Cleveland loves you Ryan Merritt!

Now, the Indians play Major League Baseball’s best team and a team that seems to be on a destiny after 100-plus years of a World Series drought, the Chicago Cubs. No way the Tribe overcomes those odds too right?! If there has been one thing the 2016 Indians have taught us it is to never count them out.

So here we go. A loaded bullpen with lights out “Miller Time” Andrew Miller, Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen. Salazar could make a return, maybe on one of Terry Francona’s masterful bullpen days. While many around Major League Baseball underestimated the Indians all year long, they are no longer a secret; they are for real.

Francisco Lindor could very-well be the most valuable player of the entire season. Jason Kipnis, Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana had career years and thank goodness Kip is locked up long-term. The world would not have known who Jose Ramirez was had Brantley not been injured. Yes way Jose could be the MVP of the Indians if you look at it like that.

So here we are. Jacobs Field. World Series. Corey Klu-bot. Josh Tomlin. Trevor Bauer. Kip. Frankie Lindor. Lonnie Baseball. Miller Time. Tito. It is World Series time in Cleveland, a city suffering from a harsh 5-month title drought. But this one will be sweet.

You thought 1.5 million people at the Cavs parade was nuts, just imagine if the Indians bring home the World Series Trophy.

Cleveland is and always will be The City. It is Cleveland against the world! Go Tribe!