Toronto's Sanchez outpitches Kluber, force Game 5 of ALCS

The loss extends the series to Game 5, in which Indians rookie Ryan Merritt will take the mound against Blue Jays Game 1 starter Marco Estrada.

Corey Kluber allowed two runs on four hits in five innings in his first career start on three days of rest, which became a necessity when Trevor Bauer was unable to pitch with his bleeding finger in Game 3. Kluber also struck out seven and is slated to pitch a potential Game 7, again on short rest.

Josh Donaldson gave the Blue Jays their first lead of the ALCS in the third inning, belting a solo home run to left field on a low curveball by Kluber to make it 1-0. It was the first earned run Kluber had allowed in the postseason after he tossed 13 1/3 scoreless innings in his first two starts.

In the fourth, Kluber ran into trouble after walking both Troy Tulowitzki and Russell Martin to begin the inning. Former Indians outfielder Ezequiel Carrera made the walks costly by blooping a single into center field to put the Blue Jays ahead 2-0.

The Indians cut that lead in half in the fifth on Roberto Perez's double to left-center field, scoring Coco Crisp, who had walked.

Sanchez (1-0, 1.50) allowed the run on two hits, two walks and struck out five in six innings. Brett Cecil, Jason Grilli and Roberto Osuna each pitched a scoreless inning to close it out for the Jays.

The Blue Jays added on in the seventh against Bryan Shaw. Ryan Goins led off with a single. Jose Bautista tapped a ball down the third-base line that was fielded by Shaw, who then threw it over Mike Napoli's head for an error. The Indians intentionally walked Donaldson to load the bases with nobody out. Edwin Encarnacion followed by lining a ball back up the middle for a two-run single to put the Blue Jays ahead 4-1.

Carrera again hurt the Indians in the eighth, ripping a triple to right field. Kevin Pillar also hit a line drive to right field which was caught by a diving Brandon Guyer. It was a highlight-reel catch but also enough to score Carrera and make it 5-1.

For the first time this postseason, the Indians will try to come back from a loss in Game 5.

