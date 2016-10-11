Indians and Blue Jays played four one-run games in seven games during regular season

The Indians visited Toronto for four games between June 30-July 3, the first two during the Indians' team record-setting 14-game winning streak. The Blue Jays came to Cleveland for a three-game series Aug. 19-21, which included Tyler Naquin's memorable walk-off inside-the-park home run.

Here is a breakdown of the seven games between the two teams:

June 30: Carlos Carrasco struck out 14 in 7 1/3 innings and Rajai Davis and Jason Kipnis hit home runs in the Indians' 4-1 win, their 13th in a row. Josh Donaldson hit a home run for the Blue Jays.

July 1: Carlos Santana hit a home run in the 19th inning and Trevor Bauer earned the win in relief in a 2-1 Indians victory that set the club record for consecutive wins at 14. Indians starter Josh Tomlin and Jays starter Marcus Stroman each allowed just one run.

July 2: The Blue Jays got home runs from Donaldson, Edwin Encarnacion and Troy Tulowitzki and scored three runs in the eighth inning in a 9-6 win that stopped the Indians' winning streak. Davis hit for the cycle for the Indians.

July 3: Indians ace Corey Kluber gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings and the Blue Jays went on to a 17-1 win. J.A. Happ struck 11 in seven innings for the Jays. Russell Martin, Tulowitzki and Justin Smoak hit home runs and Donaldson went 4-for-4 for the Jays.

Aug. 19: Trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Jose Ramirez tied the score with a home run and Naquin won the game (3-2) with an inside-the-park home run off of Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna. Bauer gave up two runs on a home run by Martin and struck out 13 in eight innings for the Indians.

Aug. 20: Melvin Upton, Martin and Encarnacion homered off Indians starter Tomlin in a 6-5 win by the Blue Jays. Aaron Sanchez started and gave up five runs, including a three-run homer by Lonnie Chisenhall, in four innings. Encarnacion's homer in the sixth broke a 5-5 tie and Osuna pitched the ninth for the save.

Aug. 21: Kluber gave up two runs in 6 2/3 innings and Ramirez hit a two-run homer off Jays reliever Brett Cecil in the eight inning to lift the Indians to a 3-2 win. Mike Clevinger earned the win in relief and Cody Allen got the save for the Indians. Stroman started and gave up one run in seven innings and Upton homered for the Jays.

ALCS Schedule

(Best-of-seven)

Friday: Toronto at Cleveland (TBS)

Saturday: Toronto at Cleveland (TBS)

Monday: Cleveland at Toronto (TBS)

Oct. 18: Cleveland at Toronto (TBS)

x-Oct. 19: Cleveland at Toronto (TBS)

x-Oct. 21: Toronto at Cleveland (TBS)

x-Oct. 22: Toronto at Cleveland (TBS)

x-if necessary

