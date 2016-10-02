Gomes homers in first at-bat since return, Indians win 2-3

The Tribe won 3-2.

Pitcher Josh Tomlin had a solid outing, pitching 7.1 innings, allowing two runs on six hits. Andrew Miller finished the regular season with 123 strikeouts and only nine walks — the first pitcher to ever have at least 120 K’s and less than 10 walks.

On the season, the Indians were 49-26 against American League Central opponents, marking the most divisional wins since 1998.

Cleveland improved to 94-67, while the Royals, who won the World Series last season, finished the year at 81-81.

The Indians will be back in business on Thursday, when they host the Boston Red Sox in the first game of the American League Divisional Series.