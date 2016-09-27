Tigers pound Indians, 12-0

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers' path to the postseason crossed with the major league version of the Triple-A Columbus Clippers on Tuesday night at Comerica Park, and it showed on the scoreboard.

Playing a traditionally light Indians lineup the night after they clinched the American League Central division title as manager Terry Francona rested all but one of his regular starters, the Tigers pounced early and often, snapping a three-game losing streak in a 12-0 win.

It was a desperate team in need of a win going against a team that had already won, and the Tigers' two franchise players stepped up in spectacular fashion. Right-handed ace Justin Verlander threw 7 2/3 shutout innings and Miguel Cabrera was unstoppable offensively.

With the win — and the Orioles' loss to the Blue Jays — the Tigers pulled to within one game of the second AL wild-card spot. They have five games remaining.

Verlander allowed only four hits, striking out 12 batters and walking one. It was the eighth time this season that he recorded double-digit strikeouts and 37th time in his career. Verlander leads the AL with 245 strikeouts this season.

He was backed by Cabrera, who opened the scoring against Indians right-hander Mike Clevinger with a two-run double in the first inning. The Tigers started strong with a lead-off walk by Ian Kinsler and double by Cameron Maybin.

Then, in the second inning, Cabrera hit his 35th home run of the season, a drive into the shrubs beyond the centerfield fence. It was a three-run shot. On the home run, he eclipsed the 100-RBI mark for the 12th time in 13 full seasons.

Cabrera has eight 100-RBI seasons with the Tigers, tying a franchise record set by Harry Heilmann. He ended the day with three hits and an intentional walk, falling short of hitting for the cycle for the 33rd time in his career.

Cabrera's offense was all Verlander would need, but the Tigers tacked on more against seldom-used Indians relievers. Kinsler singled home a run in the fourth inning and in the seventh, Justin Upton hit his 29th home run of the season, a three-run shot to left field.

After starting so slow this season, Upton is two home runs shy of his career-high.

But the story was Verlander, who took care of business in a big way and left to a standing ovation after allowing an infield single on his 110th pitch of the game.

It was the 12th time in his career that he recorded 12 or more strikeouts, a season-high, and two short of his career-high.

In the eighth inning, Nick Castellanos pinch-hit for Kinsler, marking his official return from seven weeks on the disabled list with a broken left hand. Castellanos was activated from the DL before the game and arrived in the Tigers dugout in the late innings. He doubled. Tyler Collins drove him home with a triple.

Andrew Romine hit his second home run of the season one batter later, a two-run shot to right field. The Tigers totaled 16 hits.

