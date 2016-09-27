Indians awaiting results on Corey Kluber's right groin

DETROIT — The Indians celebrated Monday night but were also delivered some worrying news when ace Corey Kluber had to leave the game after four innings and only 60 pitches with right groin tightness.

Kluber received an MRI in Cleveland on Tuesday, though the team is still awaiting the results. He was in the clubhouse Monday night but declined to speak about anything from the game as the team celebrated its division title. According to manager Terry Francona, Kluber didn't feel worse on Tuesday, a good sign for a club that can ill afford any more injuries to the starting rotation.

"He was a little stiff, but not overly tender," Francona said. "That, I think, gives you some reason to be optimistic."

The Indians officially clinching the division, along with Kluber's unknown status, has shuffled the starting rotation.

Zach McAllister will start Wednesday's game. Ryan Merritt will then throw Thursday. Josh Tomlin will start either Friday or Sunday's game in Kansas City. Trevor Bauer will start Saturday's game.

The game that Tomlin doesn't start on Friday or Sunday is up in the air. Adam Plutko will "most likely," throw one of those days, but Kluber could also factor into that decision. That lineup allows the Indians to rest some pitchers while also lining up at least Bauer in a better way for the American League Division Series, which begins with Game 1 on Oct. 6.

"And this way, our objective is always is to win, but we'll get to see everybody and we'll try to manage people's innings, things like that, and not sacrifice winning," Francona said. "But we really need to keep our pitchers healthy so they can be productive."

It does mean the Indians could have a difficult time earning the No. 1 seed in the AL and thus homefield advantage. But considering the injuries already sustained, getting through this week and being better set up for the postseason is the No. 1 priority.

"If I had my choice, I'd rather play at home," Francona said. "I think anybody would. But not at the expense of burning out your entire rotation or your bullpen. Having your guys ready to play is the most important thing. I would much prefer to play at home just because it's easier for your bullpen, you get to hit last. Other than that, we don't need to overdo anybody. It's been a long year already and we already have a little bit of attrition. We don't want more."

___

(c)2016 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.