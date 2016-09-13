White Sox ride seven-run sixth inning to 8-1 rout of Indians

CHICAGO — The White Sox set season highs for runs and hits in an inning as they surged to an 8-1 victory against the Indians on Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.

The Sox abused Trevor Bauer for a seven-run sixth inning to break a tie game, totaling seven hits and two walks.

Adam Eaton walked to open the inning and added a ground-rule, RBI double to cap the scoring as 12 Sox batters stepped to the plate.

Jose Abreu, Avisail Garcia, Todd Frazier and Carlos Sanchez also drove in runs.

Abreu's RBI single off Trevor Bauer in the first inning drove in Eaton, who led off the bottom of the first with a single. Abreu upped his RBI total to 94 with his run-scoring singles in the first and sixth innings.

Sox left-hander Jose Quintana pitched eight innings of one-run ball, allowing five hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Quintana gave up a solo home run to Brandon Guyer in the second inning that tied the game at 1-1, but he followed with six scoreless innings with just three hits after the homer.

The Indians (83-61) have now dropped two game out of the four-game series. The two teams will duke it out again tonight at 8:10 p.m.

