Avisail Garcia's four hits lead White Sox over Indians, 11-4

Adam Eaton and Todd Frazier also homered as the Sox scored in each of the eight innings they were up to bat.

Garcia's solo shot to left-center field off Indians right-hander Carlos Carrasco pushed the Sox ahead after the Indians scored three runs in the second. Eaton added a sixth-inning homer, and Frazier hit his 36th of the year in the eighth.

Eaton led off the bottom of the first with a walk against Carrasco and eventually scored on Jose Abreu's groundout.

Garcia added a run in the second after he singled, advanced on Lonnie Chisenhall's two-base error and scored on Omar Narvaez's sacrifice fly to center field.

Abreu added his second RBI of the night — and 92nd of the year — with an RBI double in the third. Tim Anderson added an RBI single with his third hit of the night in the fourth.

The Sox added a run in the fifth as Abreu scored when Narvaez reached first following a passed ball on his strikeout.

Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez gave up three runs in the second inning, but then held the Indians scoreless over the next 4 2/3 innings.

Jose Ramirez doubled on a ball that fell between a charging Eaton and shortstop Anderson, who missed the catch. He then scored on Chisenhall's RBI single that fell into short left field.

Rajai Davis then bounced a ball over third baseman Frazier's head into left field to drive in another run, and Roberto Perez added an RBI single.

Mike Napoli hit his 33rd homer of the year off Sox reliever Blake Smith in the eighth.

The Indians fell to 83-60 on the season, but also lost starting pitcher Danny Salazar, as he was placed on the disabled list with a mild strain of his flexor muscle. Best case scenario has Salazar back in three to four weeks.

The two teams will be back at it tonight at 8:10 p.m.

———

(c)2016 Chicago Tribune

Visit the Chicago Tribune at www.chicagotribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.