Fairchild brings local flair to Tribe game

I have watched countless baseball games over my 60-some years of writing, but never have I seen anything like I witnessed Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Maybe some of you watched it in awe it on television. But, honestly, you had to be a fan of the good guys and view it in person as they rounded the bases in the third inning, much like T-Ball players.

Here is the setting:

Tribe is up 2-1 against Houston with two out and the bases loaded.

Lonnie Chisenhall is at the plate. Astro pitcher David Paulino launches a pitch that bounced in front of the plate. It hits Chisenhall’s bat and lands in four territory.

Dead ball, right?

Nope. Not in the eyes of home plate umpire Jim Joyce. He sees it as a wild pitch so he says nothing. It’s a live ball but Astros catcher Jason Castro doesn’t see it that way. He starts arguing. Meanwhile, Tribe base-runners are high-tailing it around the bases. The fans are going nuts. Castro continues to argue and no one is going after the ball.

In the confusion, Francisco Lindor races home from third. Mike Napoli hits third and he guns it for home. No one seems to care. Here comes Jose Ramirez all the way from first. He scores. Finally, Joyce calls a halt to the insanity by calling time.

The umpires, including Wakeman native Chad Fairchild, who is working first base, gather to talk. The fans are loving it. Finally, Joyce makes a decision as the home plate umpire and crew chief. Ramirez goes back to second because that’s where he was when Joyce called time. The others score.

Now, you can only imagine what is going to happen next.

Houston Manager A.J. Hinch comes out of the dugout like he is fired from a cannon. He goes nose-to-nose with Joyce but for all his ranting, all that happens is that he gets pitched. Tribe now up 4-1.

That’s not all.

In the fourth, Cleveland scored two more times when Astros shortstop Alex Bergman tries a bare-handed stop and possible throw to first on a slowly-hit ground ball. He fans on it. Two more runs score.

The bottom line is Cleveland scored four times by barely getting a ball to the pitcher’s mound.

And Cleveland needed those four runs in winning 10-7. It was the Tribe’s eighth win of the 10-game home stand.

EXTRA BASES — Fairchild was treated to some good-old home cooking Sunday through Thursday as he drove home after each game at Progressive Field to eat mom’s cooking. It all ended with a family picnic on Thursday night. He left the homestead for an early-Friday morning flight to Toronto. ... It was Fairchild’s only trip this season to Cleveland and many of his friends and family made it a point to get to Progressive Field to watch their native son work.

It was a special day on Thursday for the Ward sisters as they watched a highly-respected Roughrider at work. Hazel Ward, who has been a fixture at Western Reserve events for as long as I have been writing, was present Thursday afternoon with her sisters, Connie Giescke and Violet Carey. A friend, Donna Tyson, was with them. Giescke was Fairchild’s health and physical education teacher.

Fairchild’s father, Chet, was seated right behind the Ward ladies. He follows his son religiously, making the trips to Cincinnati, Pittsburg and Detroit when his son is working those parks.

And, finally, the crew Fairchild is on has three Buckeyes on it. Joyce is from Toledo and James Hoye is a native of North Olmsted, The fourth member is a southerner. Marvin Hudson is Georgia Peach. It should also be noted that Joyce’s brother, Tim, was seated just to the right of Chet Fairchild. He drove in from Toledo, shamefully sporting at University of Michigan logoed shirt.