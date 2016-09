Cleveland got on the board with a Lonnie Chisenhall two-run double scoring Jason Kipnis and Francisco Lindor. Abraham Almonte and Tyler Naquin each drove in a run before the end of the inning.

Joseph Colon (1-1) earned the win on the mound, while Cody Allen got his 27th save of the season.

The Indians (82-58) hold a six-game lead over Detroit in the American League Central Division.

Cleveland and Minnesota will continue with the second game of a three-match series tonight at 7:10 p.m.