Santana reaches milestone in 10-7 win

That year, Jim Thome (52) and Ellis Burks (32) achieved the feat.

Santana’s homer and a bizarre play that featured what looked like a foul ball off the bat of Lonnie Chisenhall was rued a wild pitch scoring Francisco Lindor and Napoli giving the Tribe the early 4-1 lead in the third helped the Tribe to a 10-7 victory on Wednesday afternoon.

The Indians scored in just three innings, four in the third, two in the fourth and four in the fifth to grab their 81st win of the season. The victory ties the total wins the ball club accumulated last season.

Lindor continued his pace adding two hits and three RBI including an RBI single in the third. The next inning, his infield single plated two runs after a tough play at short was mishandled.

In the fifth, Abraham Almonte collected his first triple of the season driving in Jose Ramirez and Chisenhall. Santana’s 411-foot bomb ended the scoring day for the Tribe.

Trevor Bauer (11-6) earned the win going five innings and giving up five earned runs on seven hits. Andrew Miller worked a scoreless seventh while Brian Shaw worked the eighth and Cody Allen earned his 26th save of the season.

The Indians now go on the road for a three-game series in Minnesota and a four-game stand in Chicago.

Cleveland (81-58) now has a six-game lead over second-place Detroit (75-64) in AL Central Division.