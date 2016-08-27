Kluber, Indians roll to 12-1 romp over Rangers

Jason Kipnis drove in a run with an opposite-field shift-beating double to the left-field corner to give the Indians a 1-0 lead in the third. The night went down hill from there for the Rangers. Cleveland added two more runs in the fourth as Mike Napoli and Carlos Santana started the inning with a single and double. Napoli scored on a groundout before Elvis Andrus threw out Santana trying to score on Brandon Guyer’s grounder to short. Abraham Almonte doubled to score Guyer to give the Indians a 3-0 lead.

Cleveland added three more in the sixth, one in the seventh and two more in the eighth to build a 9-1 lead. Perez left after 52/3 innings and dropped to 8-10 with the loss. Dario Alvarez replaced Perez in the sixth and allowed three runs on four hits in 11/3 innings of relief. Keone Kela replaced him in the eighth and allowed a run with a hit batter with the bases loaded. Another run scored on a wild pitch. Cleveland added three more runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth against Alex Claudio.

Adrian Beltre’s solo homer with one out in the sixth finally put the Rangers on the board against Indians’ right-hander Corey Kluber, who held Texas to five hits and two walks over six innings. The Rangers were outhit 17 to six.

Cleveland (73-54) holds a 4 1/2-game lead over Detroit (69-59) in the AL Central.

