Jose Ramirez, Indians find late-game magic again, rally to beat Toronto Blue Jays 3-2

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Jose Ramirez belted a two-run home run to the Home Run Porch in left field, lifting the Indians to a 3-2 win against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

It was third game out of the last four with late-game heroics for the Indians. Ramirez also hit a game-tying home run in Friday's game, which came just before Tyler Naquin's inside-the-park walk-off home run.

For Ramirez, who's racked up clutch hits all season, this was one of his biggest after the Indians trailed all day, struggling to handle Marcus Stroman.

The Blue Jays finally relented to Cecil in the eighth. Francisco Lindor reached on a single before Ramirez came away with the decisive blow.

Cody Allen entered in the ninth and, after walking two with two outs, shut the door for his 24th save of the season, improving the Indians to 71-51 overall and 8-3 during their 11-game homestead. They now hold a seven-game lead over Detroit (65-59) in the AL Central.

Corey Kluber delivered another strong outing, allowing two runs on six hits and striking out eight in 6 2/3 innings pitched.

He left the game with the Blue Jays up 2-1 and the bases loaded and two out. Michael Clevinger entered into tough situation, facing slugger Edwin Encarnacion and trying to keep it a one-run game.

Mid-way through the at-bat, Clevinger was called for a walk, which would have brought a run home. Indians manager Terry Francona came out to argue, as Encarnacion had been granted time before the call. Ryan Goins was ordered to go back to third base. On the next pitch, Clevinger struck out Encarnacion looking, inciting a fist pump from catcher Roberto Perez.

———

(c)2016 Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.