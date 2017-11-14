logo

Ohio 4 construction slows traffic

BELLEVUE — A portion of Ohio 4 will have traffic flow adjusted as road and bridge work continue.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said Ohio 4, from U.S. 20 in Bellevue to Perkins Avenue in Sandusky, will be reduced to one lane of traffic for a resurfacing and bridge repair project.

The project extends from Huron County into Erie County and crews will be out working on the roadway from 7 a.m. through 7:30 p.m. The pavement repairs and resurfacing work have continued on Ohio 4 and are now from Ohio 99 to Ohio 2. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers as needed.

The release said the project is expected to be completed March.

