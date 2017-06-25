Disneyland presentation map sells for $708,000

More results from today’s auction will be available later this evening. Walt Disney’s Disneyland auction today featured nearly 1,000 other iconic, exceptional Disney artifacts.

“As we had expected, this extraordinary Disneyland map sold for an outstanding price today. After some pretty exciting bidding the map sold for $708,000 making it the most expensive Disneyland map ever sold. We are beyond thrilled that the map will continue to be appreciated and cherished just like it has been for all these years,” said Mike Van Eaton, Co-Owner of Van Eaton Galleries.