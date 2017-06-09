Organizers say this will be the final Pioneer and Primitive Arts Festival

The festival hours are10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Sure, there are a number of historical reenactments around this area. But what you won’t find anywhere in NW Ohio is the opportunity to use an Atlatl (pronounced “at lattle”) to throw 6 to 7 foot Darts that look like arrows. The Atlatl and Dart are pre-bow and arrow and were used by Paleo hunters 12,000 years ago for hunting mammoths and other large game,” said Jeff Barton of Fort Firelands.

“Once you try it, you’ll be hooked. We have been fortunate to be the only event in this area at which the Ohio Atlatl Association participates.” Atlatls and Darts, made by craftsman Ray Strischek, will be on sale during the event,” Barton added.

This festival spans the American Revolution, through the Mountain Man period and the Civil War. Authentic reenactors and musicians will take you back in time. Learn how an arrowhead is made and throw a tomahawk. Suttlers will also be selling their wares. It is a great day for the whole family.

“This festival has really grown over the years and it has been an honor to host this educational event; however, this will be the final year,” Barton said. “So, you don’t want to miss it, and remember to thank all the reenactors for the many years they’ve volunteered their time.”