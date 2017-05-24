Newborn bison at Safari Park

Animal care staff think this is likely one of several bison births to occur this season.

"It's been a warm spring this year and that greatly improves our chances of more births," said Kelsey Keller, the park’s acting general manager. "We are beginning to see some of the Fallow Deer and Elk having babies, too." Guests are welcome to come and see all newborns and their mothers in the Drive-Thru Safari.

Bison were nearly hunted to extinction in the early 20th century, but have since made a significant comeback thanks to a combination of stronger environmental regulations and breeding programs at zoological facilities.

The Midwest's only Drive-Thru Safari, African Safari Wildlife Park, is located at 267 S. Lightner Road in Port Clinton. It is open daily through Dec. 3.