First slide event slated for Cedar Point Shores Waterpark

The First Slide VIP Charity Preview is a fundraising event at which guests can ride all-new attractions and preview the amenities at the beachfront waterpark before it officially opens to the public on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available now and all proceeds will benefit The LeBron James Family Foundation.

When guests walk through the beautiful new entrance gate and join the celebration, they will be treated to some of the great menu offerings at the new Crystal Rock Café and other new locations, a limited-edition gift for their contribution and of course, private slide time.

Tickets are just $50 each and include access to the VIP preview event from 6 to 8 p.m., as well as admission to Cedar Point that same day. A limited number of tickets are available for this exclusive VIP preview event.

One of the highlights will be testing Point Plummet, the new six-story aqua-drop slide and Portside Plunge, an inner tube ride guests can enjoy alone or with a friend. New attractions for younger guests, Lakeslide Landing and Lemmy’s Lagoon, as well as family favorites like SplasH20, Storm Surge and more, will also be available during the event.

“As a proud supporter and family member of Cedar Point, we are thrilled to be working with them as they open Cedar Point Shores,” said Michele Campbell, executive director of The LeBron James Family Foundation. “Not only will guests have the first opportunity to experience everything new, they will also help us continue our mission to inspire and support the youth right here in Northeast Ohio through education.”

To participate in this once-in-a-lifetime VIP preview event, guests can visit cedarpoint.com/firstslide.