Record attendance at African Safari Wildlife Park

The Port Clinton attraction has seen record attendance this spring, which General Manager, Kelsey Keller attributes to warmer-than-usual weather. The numbers for February, March, and April have bested the previous years' weekend records by more than 50 cars per day.

"We hope to continue this momentum through the summer and the rest of the season," Keller said. "The community has always been incredibly supportive of us, so I think we very well could break another record or two."

African Safari Wildlife Park is open daily rain or shine from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with the last car admitted at 4 p.m. The Walk-Thru Safari, which features additional animals such as warthogs, kangaroos, and gibbons, is scheduled to open to the public May 13 on the Park's first Extended Weekend date.

Giraffe and other African animals set to make their summer debut in the Drive-Thru Safari on or around May 13, weather permitting.

The Midwest's only Drive-Thru Safari, African Safari Wildlife Park, is located at 267 S. Lightner Road in Port Clinton. It is open daily through Dec. 3. For more information, visit www.AfricanSafariWildlifePark.com.