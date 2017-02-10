Cleveland Monster Jam Triple Threat Series coming to the Q

Cleveland fans will have the opportunity to watch Musawwir show off his skills Feb. 18 and 19 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Four performances are planned at the Q:

• 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18

• 1 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday Feb. 19

Tickets are priced at $15, $20, $25, $30, $40, $65 and $75. A $3 facility fee applies per ticket.

Audience members will also have the chance to meet Musawwir and all of the Monster Jam drivers up close and personal at the pre-show pit parties taking place from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Pit passes cost $10 per person.

Metro PCS is making it more affordable for Cleveland-area kids to attend Monster Jam by offering coupons for $15 kids tickets valid for all evening performances. Coupons may be picked up at all local area Metro PCS stores.

For complete details and pricing on pit parties and to order tickets, visit the Quicken Loans Arena Box Office, theQarena.com, by phone at 888-894-9424 or at Discount Drug Mart.

A graduate of Cleveland Heights High School, and ITT Technical Institute, Musawwir has dreamed of becoming a driver for Monster Jam since the age of 6.

“It’s so gratifying to live out a childhood dream as my career in hopes that I might inspire the Monster Jam fans that I meet along the way,” he said.

When asked about his advice for other Cleveland-area children who might aspire to become a Monster Jam driver he added: “Make wise choices with the people you surround yourself with, work hard toward achieving your goals, get your education in school first and educate yourself about the industry, try and volunteer your time with Monster Jam truck teams to learn as much as you can.”

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series can only be seen in select cities across the country and features the most extreme athletes of Monster Jam.

Cleveland fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks.

Premier athletes vying to be the Cleveland champion include Grave Digger, Max-D, Zombie, Scooby-Doo, El Toro Loco, NEA and Monster Mutt Rottweiler.

About 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.

In 2017 Monster Jam will be celebrating 25 years of family entertainment . Monster Jam drivers and crews will travel 60,000 miles to bring the most adrenaline charged live entertainment experience to fans across the US and Canada.