Enjoy free comics? Come to Free Comic Book Day

FCBD is the largest event in the comic book industry with each year, thousands of participating stores give over six million comic books to millions of fans to introduce them to the wonders of comics. Celebrating its 16th year, it is the comic book specialty market’s annual event where participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their comic shops.

FCBD at Rupp’s Comics, 335 N Ohio Ave., Fremont, kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until 6 p.m. For more information, call 419-334-4959, visit ruppsworld.com or follow Rupp’s Comics on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

“Free Comic Book Day is a great event for the whole community. It brings everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages —children, teens and adults — sharing our passion for comics is incredible. Even if you’ve never picked up a comic book we want to welcome everyone to Rupp’s Comics on May 6. Just getting someone to take a moment and read is a great feeling and has always been our goal here at Rupp’s Comics,” owner Chris Rupp said.

Three comic book artists, Aaron Bordner, Brian Level and Sean Forney, will be signing and sketching all day. All three artists are former customers of Rupp’s Comics who have achieved their dream of being comic book professionals creating comic books for everyone.

“With awesome titles like ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ‘DC Super-Hero Girls,’ ‘Ricky & Morty,’ ‘Wonder Woman’ and many more, we’re sure there’s a comic book for everyone. Comics are a fun and enduring form of entertainment for readers of all ages to dive into as imagination comes to life. Whether it be popular comics, film, television shows, or video games, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” Rupp said.