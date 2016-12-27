logo

Hayes museum to hold model train day Jan. 7

By The (Toledo) Blade staff (TNS) • Today at 8:00 PM

FREMONT — Veteran model train hobbyists will help train enthusiasts with repairs and answer questions during a clinic Jan. 7, at the Hayes Presidential Library & Museums.

The clinic is from 1 to 4 p.m. Cost is $2 per person or free with the purchase of a museum ticket.

The hobbyists can give advice regarding repairs and estimate the value of some older trains. Visitors also can run their trains on the track of the Hayes display if their trains fit the tracks on the layout.

The multitiered display, which closes for the season Jan. 8, hearkens back to the days of President Rutherford B. Hayes with Victorian winter scenes and includes several model trains.

