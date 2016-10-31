Eleven vying for Miss Maple City 2017

The pageant, sponsored by Maple City Ice Co., will be held at 7 p.m. at Main Street School.

Co-directors are Dolly Ruffing and Wil Vickery Jr.

There will be a silent auction with baskets from all of the contestants and all proceeds will go to the Miss Maple City Scholarship Program.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and include a reception after the pageant.

Miss Maple City 2017 will receive: A $500 scholarship, crown donated by Kim and Shaun Kanary, sash donated by Josh White Tatoo, floral bouquet from Betschman’s Flowers on Main, a night’s lodging Saturday night at Econolodge in Norwalk, breakfast at Berry’s on the morning of Nov. 6, photo session at Moll Photography Sunday, one-night stay in the “desert room” at Kalahari Resort and Convention Center in Sandusky.

The winner has the right to represent Norwalk at the Miss Ohio Scholarship Pageant at Mansfield in June. The state winner competes for the title of Miss America at Atlantic City in September.

Miss Maple City’s Outstanding Teen 2017 will receive: A $100 scholarship, crown, sash donated by Josh White Tatoo, floral bouquet from Betschman’s Flowers on Main, a night’s lodging Saturday night at Econolodge in Norwalk, breakfast at Berry’s the morning of Nov. 6 and a photo session at Moll Photography.

She has the the right to represent Norwalk at the Miss Ohio Outstanding Teen Pageant at Mansfield in June. The state winner competes for the title of Miss America Outstanding Teen in Orlando, Fla.

Entertainment for the show will be provided by Miss Maple City 2016 Gabby Bailey, Miss Maple City’s Outstanding Teen 2016 Olivia Anderson, Class Act Dance Studio of Norwalk, Miss Maple City Lil Sisses, Miss Ohio 2016 Alice Magoto and Miss Maple City 2015/Miss Ohio 2015 Sarah Hider.

Judges will be: Miss Maple City 1993 Nicole Zesiger, of Dover; Miss Maple City 2011 Amber (Bussa) Rush, of Lewis Center; Sue Laremore, of Clyde; Dave Nethers, of Broadview Heights; Dr. Rand Laycock, of Olmsted Falls; and Greg McDonald and Tom Dunlap, both of Norwalk.

Judges chair is Karen David, of Sandusky.

Auditors will be Tim Smudz, of Wadsworth, and Richard Russell, of Bellevue.

Emcees will be Miss Maple City 2004 Kim (Baker) Kanary, Bailey and Anderson.

During the evening wear competition, each contestant is accompanied by a Lil Sis. Bailey will be accompanied by Annaliese Garcia. Anderson will be accompanied by Arabella Garcia. Both girls are the daughters of Jessica Leos and Brian Garcia, of Norwalk.

The contestants have a platform issue in which they strongly believe and work with and will speak on during her year of service as Miss Maple City and Miss Maple City Outstanding Teen.

The Miss Maple City contestants, their platforms and Lil Sis partners are as follows:

• Bry Atchison, 21, is the daughter of Bryan Henderson and Charlita Atchison, of Spartanburg, S.C. She attends Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland. Bry Atchison will dance. Her platform is “Through the Eyes of a Child: Children Witnessing Domestic Violence.” Her Lil Sis will be Olivia Skelton, daughter of Molly Cordle and Marcus Skelton, of Norwalk.

• Madeline Carter, 19, is the daughter of John and Rachel Carter, of Frankfort, Ky. She attends Baldwin-Wallace. Madeline Carter will sing. Her platform is “I Am: Define Yourself, Define Your Dreams.” Her Lil Sis will be Jossalyn McCoy, daughter of Faith and Shad McCoy, of Norwalk.

• Veronica Garey, 21, is the daughter of Winnie and Ronald Garey, of Akron. She attends Kent State University. Veronica Garey will dance. Her platform is “Embracing the Different: Bringing Special Olympics to the World.” Her Lil Sis will be Topanga Goebel, daughter of Sandra Loudy and William Warner III and Jonathan Goebel and Stefanie Wilson, of Norwalk.

• Rachel Gombosch, 21, is the daughter of Sheri and Michael Gombosch, of Mansfield. She attends the University of Cincinnati. Rachel Gombosch will sing. Her platform is “Suppressing Secrecy: Ending Muteness to Gender-based Violence.” Her Lil Sis will be Brooklyn Younce, daughter of June Baker and Kevin Younce, of Norwalk.

• Autumn Kessler, 20, is the daughter of Lisa Kessler, of Bethesda. She attends Muskingum University. Autumn Kessler will dance. Her platform is “They are Ausome.” Her Lil Sis will be Anessa Ruggles, daughter of Betsy and Marc Ruggles, of Norwalk.

• Tara Marshall, 22, is the daughter of Melody and Jeffrey Marshall, of Lexington, Ky. She attends Ohio University. Tara Marshall will dance. Her platform is “Healing Arts”. Her Lil Sis will be Layla Jones-Williamson, daughter of Leann Jones and Michael Williamson of Norwalk.

• Deneen Penn, 19, is the daughter of Diane and Jeffrey Penn, of Cortland. She attends Kent State University. Deneen Penn will sing. Her platform is “Drug Awareness and Prevention.” Her Lil Sis will be Mazie Wilson, daughter of Stephanie and David Wilson, of Wakeman.

• Jessica Pol, 23, is the daughter of Tammy and Jerry Pol of Barberton. She attends the University of Akron. Jessica Pol will sing/sign language. Her platform is “Take a Stand for Veterans.” Her Lil Sis will be Piper Richardson, daughter of Samantha Platte and Cody Richardson, of Norwalk.

• Alyssa Vensil, 17, is the daughter of Terah Chrisman and Mark Vensil, of Nashport. She attends Tri-Valley High School. Alyssa Vensil will dance. Her platform is “Donating Time and Talents to the Elderly.” Her Lil Sis will be Annaka Ruggles, daughter of Betsy and Marc Ruggles, of Norwalk.

• Caitlyn Wallhead, 20, is the daughter of Tammy Akers Wallhead and Richard Wallhead, of Willard. She attends The Ohio State University. Miss Wallhead will do a comedic monologue. Her platform is “See Something, Say Something”. Her Lil Sis will be Jazelynn Laney, daughter of Tiffany Stryker and Bryan Laney of Norwalk.

• Stephanie Yasechko, 22, is the daughter of Kim Bagnoli and Ron Yasechko, of Niles. She attends The Ohio State University. Stephanie Yasechko will twirl batons. Her platform is “Celebrating a Nation of Crashless Communications.” Her Lil Sis will be Aria Vickery, daughter of Lisa and Vern Vickery, of Norwalk.

The teen contestants, their platforms and their Lil Sis partners are as follows:

• Josalyn Dendinger, 12 is the daughter of Gloria Zapata and John Dendinger, of Norwalk. She attends Norwalk Middle School. Josalyn Dendinger will play the violin. Her platform is “Humane Societies and Shelters.” Her Lil Sis will be Jalaya Brant, daughter of Stephanie Brant and Raphael Pool, of Norwalk.

• Nia Gribbons, 13, is the daughter of Pamela and Gary Gribbons, of Austinburg. She attends Geneva Middle School. Nia Gribbons will sing/sign language. Her platform is “Operation Life Unobstructed.” Her Lil Sis will be Abecka Ruggles, daughter of Betsy and Marc Ruggles, of Norwalk.

• Maleah Lee, 12, is the daughter of Diana Lee of Celilna. She is home schooled. Maleah Lee will dance. her platform is “Re-think Reading: Open a Book, Open your World.” Her Lil Sis will be Avianna Brant, daughter of Tammy Brant and Antwan Colvin, of Norwalk.

• Ava Moore, 15, is the daughter of Amy and Frank Moore, of Zanesville. She attends Tri-Valley High School. Ava Moore will dance. Her platform is “Rescue a Friend for Life”. Her Lil Sis will be Gabryela Paul, daughter of Kayla Paul of Norwalk.

• Ellie Nickoli, 13, is the daughter of Libby and Greg NIckoli, of Mansfield. She attends Lexington Junior High School. Ellie Nickoli will dance. Her platform is “Early Intervention and the Benefits of Help Me Grow.” Her Lil Sis will be Molly Meacham, daughter of Stephanie Wilson and Mike McConnell and the late Autumn Meacham.