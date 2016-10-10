Property of legendary music artists to be auctioned

On Saturday, Nov. 5, Julien’s Auctions will offer collectors and fans the opportunity to bid on rarities that include property from Eric Clapton, Prince, The Beatles and much more. The extraordinary personal collection of Eric Clapton and the rare items from Prince are only the beginning of the auction which includes more than 700 items and will take place at the Julien’s Auctions Los Angeles gallery. Property from the Estate of Frank & Gail Zappa will be offered on Friday, Nov. 4.

Ranked the fourth greatest guitarist of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine, Eric Clapton is highlighted in the upcoming auction at Julien’s Auctions. The 18-time Grammy Award winner and triple inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is represented in the Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll auction with more than 20 items including signed clothing, boots, suits, his BMI certificates and more (Estimates: Various). The auction of Eric Clapton’s items from his personal life and career will benefit his Crossroads Centre which he founded in 2007.

“The beneficiary of the sale items is the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, which opened in 1998 and which I am happy to say continues to flourish, but we do always need an influx of funds to help continue the good work being done out there. So, I am happy to use this opportunity to help Crossroads in its ongoing mission.” – Eric Clapton

The world was stunned on April 21, 2016 when they learned of the untimely death of Prince, the artist who went on to become one of the most commercially influential artists of all time. Known for such hits as “Purple Rain,” “1999,” “Raspberry Beret,” and “When Doves Cry” to name a few, Prince was a singer, music producer, instrumentalist, songwriter and without a doubt, one of the world’s most recognizable and influential musicians in the world. Highlights of Prince’s life and career to be offered at Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll auction include Prince’s 1959 Gibson L48 guitar (estimate: $40,000-$60,000) and two rare photos of Prince with the guitar taken by Robert Whitman at Prince’s first photo shoot (estimate: $1,000-$2,000); Prince’s Paisley Black jacket (estimate: $25,000-$30,000); Prince Handwritten Working Lyrics for “I Hope We Work It Out,” (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); a Prince performance used purple microphone (estimate: $2,000-$4,000); a “Purple Rain” film script (estimate: $1,000-$2,000) and many other items from the life of Prince.

Other incredible highlights of the auction include the only known Beatles “Hard Day’s Night” album that was signed on the front cover by all of The Beatles. All others known were always signed on the back. (estimate: $20,000-$40,000); John Lennon and Yoko Ono signed “Bed In” display photograph (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); Jimi Hendrix signed arrest documents (estimate: $20,000-$30,000); Michael Jackson’s photoshoot worn sweater (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a Pat Smear Foo Fighters smashed guitar (estimate: $4,000-$6,000). Barry Manilow back up singer’s costumes and albums (estimate: $800-$1,200); Roy Orbison’s 1953 signed yearbook and photos from his “Wink Westerner” and “Teen Kings Band” (estimate: $600-$800). Highlights also from The Beatles include The Beatles Grammy Nomination plaque (estimate: $10,000-$15,000); a John Lennon signed “Please Please Me” album (estimate: $4,000-$6,000); and a George Harrison signed Pepsi soda bottle (estimate: $600-$800) among many other Beatles items.

Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll at Julien’s Auctions will take you through a literal history of pop culture and the influences music has had on generations. Other highlights of the auction include a pair of Elvis Presley “TCB” sunglasses (estimate: $8,000-$10,000); an Elvis Presley concert worn shirt (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); an Elvis Presley gifted Bible (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); and Elvis Presley Diamond & Gold coin pendant necklace (estimate: $12,000-$16,000); a Frank Sinatra gifted piano to his daughter Tina Sinatra (estimate: $20,000-$40,000); Michael Cartellone’s Lynyrd Skynyrd stage and studio played drum kit (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); an Eagles signed poster (estimate: $800-$1,200); U2’s the Edge signed limited edition Music Rising Epiphone electric guitar created for the charity he co-founded (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a Michael Jackson signed “Thriller” contract (estimate: $3,000-$5,000); Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley wedding candy bars (estimate: $800-$1,200); a Madonna Platinum Record Award (estimate: $400-$600); Rita Ora’s ensemble painted by Mr. Brainwash and worn on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon (estimate: $6,000-$8,000); a Mick Jagger and U2 played guitar (estimate: $10,000-$20,000); Vinnie Vincent handwritten lyrics (estimate: $7,000-$9,000); several celebrity signed guitars (estimate: Various) and much more.

Property from the Estate of Frank & Gail Zappa is part of the Icons & Idols: Rock n’ Roll weekend of auctions.

Here are more details about the auction.

