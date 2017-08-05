They were married on July 27, 1957, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. They have two sons: Michael, of Phoenix, Ariz.; and Chris, of Cincinnati. They have five grandchildren.

Tom worked in the construction industry and retired from S.E. Johnson in 1999. Nancy retired in 1986 from GTE and then retired again from the Norwalk Credit Union in 1999.

Tom and Nancy were high school sweethearts who graduated one year apart from Monroeville High School. They have lived in Norwalk their entire married lives. They love to travel and have visited all the United States except Hawaii.