Mr. Mowry, a native of Monroeville, married the former Joann Trombley, of Norwalk, on July 11, 1987, at the Norwalk Reservoir.

The are the parents of Kyle Mowry, of Norwalk, and Amanda Mowry, of Boise, Idaho.

Mr. Mowry is the owner of Flexo Mechanical Services in New London. Mrs. Mowry is a registered nurse at Providence Care Center, Sandusky.