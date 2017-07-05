Mr. Borgia married the former Audrey J. Strong, of Norwalk, July 4, 1952, at St. Paul Catholic Church. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Father Leo Lehmkuhl. Maid of honor was Rose (Riedy) Skinn, and best man was James Borgia, brother of the groom. The couple have four children: Stan Borgia, of Alexandria, Va.; Diana McCarty, of Norwalk; Donna Barber, of Findlay, and Cindy Holwerda, of Grand Rapids, Mich. They have 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Borgia is retired Huron County Sheriff (1961 to 1985). Mrs. Borgia is a retired administrative assistant.

Mrs. Borgia says that the secret of their long marriage is mutual understanding, and she considers her husband her best friend. Raising four wonderful and successful children, traveling to many areas of the world and going on cruises have been some enjoyable experiences of their 65 years together. Also, receiving an associate degree from Bowling Green State University at the same time that a son and daughter received their bachelor degrees was memorable.

Mr. Borgia says that the secret of their long marriage is giving 50-50 and then making mutually accepted decisions. His enjoyable experiences during their 65 years together has been having four great children and being fortunate to have the citizens of Norwalk and Huron County elect him to six four-year terms as sheriff and a wonderful two-year term as mayor of Norwalk. His term as sheriff is the longest in the history of Huron County.

The couple met in the Norwalk High School band where they both played the trombone. Audrey played in the band while attending St. Paul High School, where she graduated in 1952. John graduated from Norwalk High School in 1949.