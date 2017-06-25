Mr. Magill, a native of Greenwich, married the former Susan Beck, who was born in Detroit, Mich. and grew up in North Fairfield, on June 24, 1967, at North Fairfield United Methodist Church.

They are the parents of Patrick (Shannon) Magill, of Marengo; Sharon (Mike) Salmon, of Sandusky; and Michelle Magill, of Norwalk. They have eight grandchildren, and are expecting a great-granchild.

Mr. Magill is retired after 30 years with the Norwalk post of the State Highway Patrol and 11 years at SunRise Grain Company in Clarksfield. Mrs. Magill is a retired first grade teacher for Monroeville Schools, a respite provider for Christie Lane and a substitute teacher for area schools. They have also fostered over 34 children in their home.

The couple enjoys getting together with family and friends to play games and cards, and they enjoy attending movies together.

They celebrated with a surprise 50th anniversary party hosted by their children and their spouses.